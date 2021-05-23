While it is a small percentage of right-wing Republicans that actually believe the Q-Anon conspiracies about Satan-worshiping pedophiles, vaccines containing tracking devices and space lasers starting wildfires, it is the rank-and-file Republican electorate that is really the scariest group.
Recent polling suggests seven in 10 Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, despite having no evidence of that. And therein lies the real problem: Facts no longer matter. In many respects, we’ve become a nation of believers rather than thinkers. (Harrison, The Skeptical Inquirer)
Now, some Republican lawmakers are trying to whitewash the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol, equating it to a tourist outing rather than a riot — or that the rioters were really members of Antifa dressed up like Trump supporters. These lies and this rhetoric have consequences. What do you think the link might be between Trump calling COVID-19 the “China virus” or the “Kung flu” and the recent unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans across the country?
Then there are the “election integrity” laws being passed by Republican state legislatures around the country — Jim Crow-era voter suppression is what it is. We also have two congressional lawmakers — one of whom is alleged to be involved in an underage sex scandal; the other on the record as threatening the lives of a congressional colleague — trotting around the country in an “America First” tour. Sadly they seem to be getting supportive crowds.
I never thought I would say this, but I support and applaud Republicans Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney for having the guts to call out these lies and point out how dangerous they are to our democracy.
Jim Halpin
Bow
