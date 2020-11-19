For the past two years I have playing a card game with my 5-year-old grandson to teach counting and adding. It is a simple game that teaches the rudiments of basic arithmetic.
I have to admit I might help this young guy often, OK always, with the game. Alas, by pure luck, Grandpa actually won a game.
The tantrum, crying, rage, rants and screaming of “unfair” were heard throughout the house. It was unnerving. I quickly realized I had never taught him the importance of humility and grace in winning and losing and the importance of demonstrating class regardless of the outcome.
Attempting to explain to this child that losing is part of the game is a key human trait. I tried to talk him down from his temper tantrum and coax him into understanding he was going to be OK. I attempted to inform him that this was a skill that is better to learn at age 5 than age 74.
If you don’t learn it now, people will think you are nothing but a classless brute and boor. I sure hope we have time to teach this important characteristic to the young fellow so he doesn’t grow up as a self-centered adult. Keep your fingers crossed.
Ken Axelson
Burlington
