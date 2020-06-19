I am a high school English/literature teacher. When schools closed in March, I was stressed, not just for the health of my family and students, but also for the kind of learning I would facilitate.
I did my best to research and create assignments that would be worthwhile, challenging and doable. All the while, I kept my eye on the news as we all monitored our situation unfold.
In the last three months, we have faced together a global pandemic, economic downturn, social isolation, a new technology learning curve and massive civil unrest regarding racism.
I now realize, no unit I plan or lesson I create could match the education we all experience each morning as we wake up to new infection numbers, death counts, police brutality and protest marches. We also hear of individuals who act courageously in the face of these challenges.
As a literature teacher, I choose stories that build background information, increase empathy and prompt thinking. Good literature opens us to a realm of beauty and truth. Literature helps us gain an understanding of ourselves and the world around us. And literature teaches us how to act responsibly.
If I have learned anything in life, it is not that we are all different, but that we are all so similar. Regardless of race, color or creed, we share common hopes and dreams to make the world a better place for the future.
My charge to students is to listen to the current story of our lives. If we look carefully, we can find beauty and truth. If we are open, we can gain an understanding of ourselves and others. And if we are brave, we can learn to act responsibly.
Bryan Milliren
Mount Vernon
