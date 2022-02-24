Twelve years ago a teenage boy went through the stop sign on Young Road at the corner with Best Road and slammed into the driver's side door of my truck, almost killing me. I was airlifted to Harborview where I spent over six weeks recovering and months more getting my life back.

At the time, I wrote to Public Works requesting a blinking light at that intersection. They didn't, and now we have another tragic accident with a fatality that was entirely preventable. I suggest that the people of Skagit County raise their voices louder so that Public Works will hear our demand for a blinking light at that intersection where visibility of stop signs and crossing traffic is so low.

Please let's not let this happen again.

Richard Houghton

Anacortes

