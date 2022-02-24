...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt for the Central Strait and West
Entrance. Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt for the East Entrance and
Northern Inland Waters.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Twelve years ago a teenage boy went through the stop sign on Young Road at the corner with Best Road and slammed into the driver's side door of my truck, almost killing me. I was airlifted to Harborview where I spent over six weeks recovering and months more getting my life back.
At the time, I wrote to Public Works requesting a blinking light at that intersection. They didn't, and now we have another tragic accident with a fatality that was entirely preventable. I suggest that the people of Skagit County raise their voices louder so that Public Works will hear our demand for a blinking light at that intersection where visibility of stop signs and crossing traffic is so low.
