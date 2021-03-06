A friend passed away.
A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom award passed away. Rush Limbaugh. Millions loved him, many disliked him, but few were indifferent to him. Those who hated him did so, because he effectively argued, with humor, the case for conservative values.
His name is one that is known to nearly everyone in the country and the world. He owned the largest, longest-running, successful talk show in the world. His impact was significant.
He was a movement in daytime talk radio, which was on life support when he started in Sacramento. He inspired many to the conservative radio and many to politics. One conservative talk show host, Mike Pence, referred to his own show as “Rush Limbaugh on “decaf.”
He said he was “talent on loan from God,” which I think was misunderstood by many. This was not a Rush-centered expression but a God-centered expression.
My view of Rush is capsulized in three words: clarity, courage, consistency. I could understand him. He spoke his beliefs from his gut. He was a firm believer in: “a rising tide lifts all boats” economy.
He believed in the Constitution that affirms our freedoms come from God, not the government. His conservative views never varied.
I hope we continue to have at least a two-party system. I hope we can express and debate our differences like we were taught in debate class, that’s essential for our country’s well-being. I hope we never again deteriorate to a point where issues are argued out by burning cities and storming capitol buildings.
Some say it’s going to be a dark year ahead. Limbaugh said we have a bright future ahead. Let’s hold that last thought and make it so.
Steve McLean
Anacortes
