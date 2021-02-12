The U.S. Center for Disease Control considers gun violence a public health crisis.
It makes sense that gun violence prevention would be a common goal for our legislative leaders. One important bill in our state Legislature this session to help achieve this objective is SB 5038.
We need to keep safe our legislators, as well as those citizens who go to the Capitol to have their voices heard. Thirty-one states currently prohibit firearms in their capitol buildings. Senate Bill 5038 would prohibit the open carry of a firearm or other weapons at the state Capitol campus. It also would prohibit open carry at or within 250 feet of permitted public demonstrations. Carrying openly visible guns in public can quickly turn arguments fatal, be used to intimidate and suppress the free speech rights of others, and create confusion for law enforcement responding to shootings.
Open carry gun rights are not unlimited. For example, guns are prohibited from courthouses, childcare facilities, K-12 school campuses and airplanes for that matter. SB 5038 is a logical extension of those restrictions.
Banning open carry at public demonstrations and at the Capitol campus should be a bipartisan goal.
Diane Studley
Mount Vernon
