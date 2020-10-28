Regarding the proposal to license the whale watchers in order to lessen their impact on the whales’ lives. (Skagit Valley Herald, Saturday, Oct 3.)
How ludicrous. Regulating the hourly viewing-stalking schedule is only scheduling the torture program.
Whales are not fish. They are sentient warm-blooded mammals with a complex social structure and hearing far more sensitive than ours.
Underwater, sound travels faster and farther than through air. Underwater, whales can communicate phrases of clicks, whistles and pulses in songs lasting hours, over thousands of miles. For a mother and calf, proximity to a motor boat is like for a human mother nursing a baby, to be standing next to a jack hammer.
The number of daily hours a mother and calf’s communication is shouted out by internal combustion engines is not our property to regulate. Such terrorizing would not be tolerated for one minute in a human situation, no matter how much money the tour guides “earned.” Whales are entitled to the comfort of their home. Stay out of their backyards and bedrooms; they don’t get near ours.
If the chattering gawkers must invade their domain, at least have the courtesy to turn off the deafening grind of their engines. Short of banning motor vessels outright, the first, most obvious solution to the problem would seem to be mandating conversion to merciful, quieter electric motors. Expensive? Yes, but what’s worse, the extinction of noisy, stinky carnival boats or the extinction of the whales?
Jacques Moitoret
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.