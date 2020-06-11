Black lives matter.
Depending on who you are in this country, race can be something that rarely leaves your thoughts while others have the privilege of hardly thinking about it at all. The slayings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and subsequent responses have us all thinking about it more than usual.
In 2020, one’s skin color still weighs heavily in their life’s experience. Positive changes have occurred in recent decades, but we still live in the shadows of a very brutal apartheid system that is far older than the laws that sought to end it completely.
I have learned a couple of things that help me a lot in my desire to be an anti-racist white man, and this letter is aimed at white folks like me. First, I have no business telling a person of any color what they experience on this land. That is an extremely arrogant position to take.
I also keep learning that there are countless opinions on what is and is not racist. This causes lots of confusion and defensiveness, mostly for white people, when discussing race issues. We often do not know what we are talking about when it comes to this topic and again, arrogance becomes a deafening hurdle to a potential learning opportunity.
The last thing I want to mention is that we are far from being color blind. The last 500-plus years created a society socially engineered for white people. That system is almost exclusively responsible for the racial inequities we see.
Modern thinkers continue to evolve our understanding of race, but this topic remains extremely complex. Progress will come more gracefully if we white folks respectfully listen to our brothers and sisters of color and not fear being wrong all the time.
Jason O. Coigligh
Mount Vernon
