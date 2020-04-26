George Orwell’s description of capitalistic success is, “a free-for-all in which the worst man wins.”
It’s a time when during a world pandemic one man will lie, divide the nation and be eager to sacrifice any life to maintain power and fill his coffers.
We’re living in this historical nightmare partly because Charles Koch used his fortune to seize control of American politics.
The Koch wealth began with Fred Koch, a man who helped Stalin and Hitler build their oil infrastructure even as it went against American interests. The Kochs have spent billions to create the Tea Party, Cato Institute and groups that support their democracy-hating agenda. Their engines of money support anti-government, anti-voting rights, anti-tax, anti-climate science and anti-anything that supports the common wealth of Americans.
“Why must the rich be made to suffer as a result of simple majority voting,” James Buchanan wrote, echoing the philosophy of other billionaire democracy-hating persons like Robert Mercer who believe humans have no inherent value other than how much money they make.
So the anti-government, corporate self-interest predators send their enraged Facebook troops out into the world with guns to help undo the very things that actually make their lives better.
Many billionaires want democracy to fail because when you, the hard-working, community-minded person is sickened with COVID-19, or are made poor for lack of health care and fair wages, this allows the free-for-all anti-regulation, anti-safety-net billionaires to take what you lose.
We’ve made more progress in the past four years than we did in the past 50, Republicans will gleefully state. Thanks to the Kochs’ wealth we have Trump, and thanks to Trump we are a suffering nation.
As COVID-19 kills our loved ones, the worst of men are killing our democracy.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.