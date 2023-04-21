We should feel so fortunate in owning a government whose intentions are to make sure that we have everything we need in order to live as safe and secure as possible.
The various police departments, the magnificent firefighters, the Johnny-on-the-spot medics and the armed forces are all greatly appreciated.
We embrace dearly our massively expensive education monopolies, the multitudes of our social and health services, and our compound/complex judicial system along with its sturdy jails and jailers.
In benefit to all, we value our departments of transportation, forestry, fish and wildlife, agriculture, the EPA, and the list goes on.
Libraries, parks, the utilities, planners, auditors, assessors, treasurers, public transportation, ferries (et. al) and our elected officials are all there for us.
We maintain our border patrol, customs, FDA, FEMA, Homeland Security, the IRS “rescue” programs, and needless to say worldly contributions.
Most of these entities involved are housed in top-notch computerized facilities complete with support staff and newer vehicles.
Decent to great paying jobs, vacation time, sick leave, health and dental policies, supplemented retirement packages, convenient disability opportunities are an understandable attraction and all a part of the program.
We should feel so lucky to live in this fabulous country where we are lavished with so many services.
Ultimately, the bottom line is that with over 50% of the private sector considered impoverished, there is no real way we can pay for it all.
Those in charge continue to promote the raising of the debt ceiling, print more money and create more inflation.
It’s the spend-easy Democrats who are willing to devastate the economy while declaring economic war on the elderly.
We, understandably, deserve to hang our heads in shame.
