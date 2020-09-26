As for the candidates who attended the Skagit County Republican Party event on Aug. 29, 2020:
It matters very little who was right or wrong, or whether it was an exercise in civil liberties.
It matters very little, if the event was no different than other "protest events."
It matters very little to most anyone, because the candidates' actions speak louder than words.
What does matter is the example they set by making the choice to attend.
What does matter is that their choice should be framed in the following light:
Do my actions create standards of excellence? Do my actions inspire a shared vision? Do my actions improve the status quo? Do my actions actively involve others? Do my actions keep hope and determination alive?
The 2020 election in Skagit County is the starting point for all elected officials and candidates to dig deep and find ways to exhibit leadership that models, inspires, challenges, enables and encourages participation in the political process and governance of our great county.
Patrick Booth
Mount Vernon
