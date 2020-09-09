I have been very grateful to the residents of Skagit County for wearing their masks. My family is now able to get to stores and be in public without risking our health.
I’ve been impressed with how much the political rhetoric has died down and how we as a community were working together to keep us all safe. That is, until recently.
On Aug. 29, the Skagit County Republicans, along with the Republican candidates, held what they deemed a “Lincoln-Reagan Peaceful Protest" with over 400 people in attendance.
This flagrant violation of public health counter-measures is the most extreme example of how Republicans are not concerned with the well-being of everyday people.
Republicans are running on law and order, until they disagree with mandates and laws.
It is one thing to put yourselves at risk, but it is quite another to put our entire community at risk. How many of those 400-plus people in attendance will go home and self-quarantine for two weeks? The Republicans even featured a “herd immunity table” for a price. (Skagit County Republican Party website)
Republican candidates and the local Republican Party are actually making money in their mockery of the health of our citizens.
Lynn Campbell
Mount Vernon
