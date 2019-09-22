I experienced 22 years as a Navy carrier-based fighter pilot in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with spouse fighting the residential infringement battle there and at the Naval Station, Kingsville, Texas, as well.
Why the term "infringement"?
Because the Navy always plans and builds its air stations in areas of isolation from residential/commercial development, and the the builders inevitably follow.
Important:
n The need to defend the country always dictates the level of operations — it rises and falls over time, and is always unpredictable.
n Aircraft must be built to win in combat, noise must be secondary.
n It is the responsibility of local government, in its issuance of permits to build, to protect citizenry from residential development in areas vulnerable to not just noise, but crash danger, as well.
n The fiduciary responsibility of Realtors is to the best interests of the seller, not the buyer (under most circumstances); therefore, the impact of noise can be overlooked in closing the sale.
The lesson:
The problem of noise must be addressed to local governments, not the Navy. It is too late for Whidbey. Given that, the onus for purchase must reside with an informed buyer, who recognizes and acknowledges, in writing, the acceptance of existing and/or subsequent noise infringement into life. This requires ample opportunity for buyers to observe, practically and figuratively (by sound impact geographical diagrams) the threat to their future comfort. Attention Realtors.
For those who, having been failed by government and the realty industry to inform them of the hazard to their peace and safety, or by their own failure to do due diligence to recognize and protect themselves, there will not be a satisfactory outcome.
I have sympathy for their situation, but don't want my tax dollars spent in the courtroom to defend the Navy.
John Hilburn
Anacortes
