It appears that school districts claiming financial woes they blame on the McCleary Fix and that now are seeking local levy increases are hoping voters/taxpayers have short memories.
Recall that the McCleary Fix was the result of a long-in-the-works state Supreme Court decision in response to a lawsuit to “fully fund basic education” (as stipulated by the state constitution) by reducing dependency on local levies and shifting the responsibility to fund schools — and the tax burden directly — to the state. The Legislature responded by limiting local levy amounts (i.e., a “levy lid”) statewide and increasing the state property tax collection for funding schools, adding nearly $1 billion per year.
In addition to full funding, the intent was to “level the playing field” among “rich” districts and “poor” districts having divergent property tax bases, thus equalizing per-capita resources available to all districts as much as possible.
When that “new money” became available to districts just before the start of school in the summer of 2018, the teachers’ union saw an opportunity to negotiate for substantially increased compensation for their membership, in many districts demanding that ratified collective bargaining agreements be re-opened. Under threats of strikes and other labor disruptions, many districts caved to excessive union demands, rewarding teachers with double-digit percentage salary increases that were not sustainable in subsequent years, despite the improved funding model.
Numerous districts then cried “foul,” seeking legislative relief for their self-induced crises by raising the levy lid restriction.
Regrettably, the Legislature did just that, enabling an increased tax burden on the local taxpayer and potentially widening the gap again between rich and poor districts. The net effect: the objective of McCleary and its resolution was only temporary; educational resources across the state will not be equalized; and the taxpayer will be further victimized.
Bruce Elliot
La Conner
