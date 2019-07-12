I want to thank Mayors Boudreau, Gere, Johnson and Sexton for leading our Skagit Valley cities with a collaborative and professional attitude.
It was impressive to read a recent article about the Opportunity Zones where our local mayors are promoting their cities, but not at the detriment of another. Our cities also embraced the responsibility of ambulance services beginning this year, collaborating when it came to the division of assets and taking care of the employees who were affected.
In an era of divisive finger pointing and mudslinging on our national level, it is so refreshing to know that our local mayors are working hard with nonpartisan community values front and center.
Stacie Zinn Roberts
Mount Vernon
