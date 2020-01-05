As we look forward to the New Year, it’s sad that there are so few people who want to pay the true costs to protect our natural resources and communities from our endless greed and abuse in the name of unfettered capitalism.
I am not a socialist. In high school, I even taught my peers about laissez faire capitalism. Then I began studying biology and learning about what happens when natural systems are destroyed by human abuse. As an agriculture major at WSU, I studied modern food production. I started learning about how short-sighted our modern food system had become. What happens when the Oglala aquifer has been depleted?
Who pays for the health problems that plague people who live downstream from hog facilities with 300,000 hogs or the increased cancers found in people who drink well water contaminated by leached pesticides? Who pays for the oil spills and chemical trespass left behind when corporations declare bankruptcy and leave communities with poisoned land? Every community has problems from human greed and lack of long-term responsibility for our human actions.
I guarantee there is not a single regulation to control human and environmental abuse that didn’t start with a problem that brought community members together to try to protect common critical resources. Not that all of these regulations were written well, but they got the attention of their elected officials because the problems became great enough that action made sense and doing nothing was immoral.
Yes, there is no limit to human ingenuity, and unfortunately no limit to our greed and willingness to abuse the planet.
In the new year, we all need to look at the true costs of doing business and start paying more of the upstream and downstream costs so we can try to fix the mess we leave behind.
Anne Schwartz
Rockport
