A comprehensive study conducted by a group called The Violence Project, a nonpartisan think tank founded by psychologists at Minnesota's Hamline University, found four key traits shared by all mass shooters: “Typically…shooters had experienced childhood trauma, had identified a personal grievance, and had developed a 'script' based on prior cases. They also, of course, could get their hands on a gun.”
The first three common traits, the building blocks, all have to do with human interaction: traumatic, hurtful, human interaction. The first was having experienced trauma in the past, the second was experiencing trauma in the present, the third was studying how other shooters have inflicted trauma upon others. The fourth was simply the availability of a gun.
In response to these shootings, America has become obsessively focused on step four while, it seems, willfully ignoring the first three crucial building blocks in creating a mass shooter. It’s all about trauma. Child abuse, poverty, homelessness, hunger, cutthroat competition in schools and sports, the cultural value on material wealth above all else, parents too busy trying to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table to actually parent their children. Other closely related symptoms of our traumatizing, insensitive culture are how many of America’s children see being foul-mouthed, insensitive, lying, worshipping material wealth, being a bully, as status symbols.
If we really want to end school shootings, it’s going to take communities working together to end the needless trauma so many children, and adults, are experiencing. We actually need to learn, experience, the value of people caring about each other, putting people first and acting upon that care. With the profound cultural deterioration we are experiencing, with the symptom of school shootings crying out for us to pay attention, there is no wisdom in ignoring causation.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.