Take a good look at yourself.
Maybe it is time to get a big mirror, and take a really good long look at yourself — as a matter of fact, a good way to start each day.
You can compare what you see with many other faces you will encounter in the days ahead and make all kinds of comments. It's the nature of the beast.
The ears receive thoughts that trigger pleasure and sometimes contempt and anger for what they hear.
Take a really good look at the tongue — sometimes it flaps out of control, especially when in contrast to your thoughts.
You will notice the color of the face you see and in spite of many attitudes in the human race, we all bleed red.
Scientists tell us that very few humans take advantage of their pineal gland.
That fills the comment from some, that we only take advantage of 10% of our brain and spend the rest of the time mentioned above.
B. E. "Bud" Browell
Anacortes
Log In
