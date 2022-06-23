...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is
expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday
through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and
mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the
80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool
weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm
temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up
could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to
run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water
temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The
combination of these factors significantly increases the concern
for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and
hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season
heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a
life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.
Illegal dumping in Skagit Valley is something we all have become accustomed to seeing, but not something we should consider as an incurable evil.
Other states have faced this problem at one time or another, and solutions included offering free dump sites or free vouchers to dump sites for people who need them. The poorer the population of an area, the more free options are needed.
If other states can solve this problem with a simple solution, surely Washington state can, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.