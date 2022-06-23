Look to others for solutions

Illegal dumping in Skagit Valley is something we all have become accustomed to seeing, but not something we should consider as an incurable evil.

Other states have faced this problem at one time or another, and solutions included offering free dump sites or free vouchers to dump sites for people who need them. The poorer the population of an area, the more free options are needed.

If other states can solve this problem with a simple solution, surely Washington state can, as well.

Larry Sherman

Sedro-Woolley

