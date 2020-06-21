Samuel Johnson’s words “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel” is an exact characterization of Trump. He ran away to hide during the Vietnam War claiming he had trouble with his feet. Now he wants to appear to be a defender of the flag and the national anthem.
Every time I see him I cringe knowing that here is a man so craven and immoral who uses the flag as yet another prop like the Bible he held when he cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square in order to have his infamous photo op. Actually, scoundrel is too kind a word to describe him.
I want a president who is truly a patriot. Someone who I can look up to as a defender of democracy. Someone who my grandson can emulate or at least honor not be constantly embarrassed or, worse, horrified by his latest tweet, photo op, tirade or behavior unsuitable by the holder of the highest office in our country.
I so look forward to the end of our national nightmare, the Trump presidency, when he and his cabal of sycophants and grifters exit the White House.
Doreen Sadler
Anacortes
