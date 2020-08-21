I have one question: With the college football games canceled, are the multimillion dollars the head coach and staff being paid for doing nothing?
The reason we see so many doctors and high-skilled jobs being filled by foreigners is the kids in other countries go to college to learn their skills, not to party in their frat houses and play games.
Universities should be to learn, not be places for pro sports teams to train their recruits.
Richard Kruml
Sedro-Woolley
