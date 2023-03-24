March Madness is in full swing, and I’m glad. The athletes’ phenomenal talent, skill and grace displayed in riveting dramas of winners and losers present a spectacle hard for me to resist.
But lately I’ve noticed my enthusiasm for the madness of March is diminishing. What has happened to college sports has played a large part in that decline.
Oh, I still watch some of the games, and I still have my favorites. If my university is in the tournament, I answer my tribe’s call and root for it. Those tribal instincts also extend to geography. Washington teams have my near-automatic allegiance. (Go Zags!) When tournament brackets so arrange it, I’ll root for the Pac-12 team over almost any other.
I’ve noticed, though, that a madness we all know too well has washed away some of the pleasure college sports once brought to me: The Madness of Money.
The professionalization of college sports is not new. Colleges, for instance, rely on football players to bring in enough revenue to support other less lucrative sports. Scholarships are a kind of wage offered to athletes, and university athletic programs have long served as farm teams for the professional sports where the big money is.
Over the last decade, though, money has moved from the periphery to the center of college sports. High school athletes are offered millions by universities to enroll (blackenterprise.com). College athletes leap from school to school through the “transfer portal” (cbssports.com). College athletic conferences break apart and reform in pursuit of better TV deals.
The athletes and universities are still there, but their tribe’s totem is not a Husky or a Cougar. It is $$$.
Again, money, that great American solvent, is dissolving all rules, restraints and loyalty to proud tradition.
