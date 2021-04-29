There’s something very schizophrenic with this country — the love of guns.
The argument defending “everyone’s right” to bear arms, openly, everywhere, at all times, is ludicrous.
Mass murder shouldn’t be a constitutional loophole.
One Republican Washington state senator took the U.S. Constitution to a new level by combining the first two amendments, when he stated that guns are a “freedom of expression.” (NW News Network)
How much longer will his freedom of expression repeat the deadly message like a broken record: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to …blah, blah, blah.”
Although it’s meant to be sympathetic, it’s an insult. Until measures are taken to end the Republicans' love story with the gun industry, on whose profits they depend, it’s nothing but lip service. As the death toll keeps rising and with the GOP refusing to let go of its deadly “partner,” I ask: Is the partnership really worth the price?
Couldn’t the GOP, which mostly cares about itself and billionaires, just once, care a little for the people? It would go such a long way. We shouldn’t have to live in fear of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, afraid of being killed by someone with a gun. That someone could be any one of us.
It's likely to happen, again and again. Maybe not in your family, yet; perhaps never, but it’s going to happen to someone, and when it does, just remember, that’s the day the gun lobby celebrates another victory.
The minimum requirement for getting a gun should be no less than for a Commercial Driver’s License.
America’s gun problem validates a friend’s remark: “My nightmares are more pleasant.”
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
