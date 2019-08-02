The sign that used to greet you to Naval Base Whidbey read something like this: "Pardon our Noise, It is the Sound of Freedom"
That sign should still be there.
Bob Ferguson, who never served in the U.S. military, would not know anything about that as he has a lifetime in politics and should shut up with his lawsuit against the Navy.
If people do not like the sound of freedom, they can always move and not be missed.
Rich Kruml
Sedro-Woolley
