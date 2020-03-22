“We may have all come over on different boats,” Martin Luther King said, “but we are all on the same ship now.”
Standing in the incredibly organized, health and safety focused line at Costco recently, I was struck by the exchange of smiles and the friendly look in the eyes of many who seemed to understand that life indeed is group project. The COVID-19 virus gives meaning to the directive “love your neighbor as yourself.”
The emotional, physical and spiritual load of this pandemic is too big for any one person or country to carry alone, so we smile at each other even as we face the terrifying facts.
A friend asked me, “Where is God in all this mess?” Each day I see the God-ness in the generous, compassionate and heroic acts of others.
I hope this goodness continues. But what I hope for most is that voting citizens no longer support the isolationist, anti-government, anti-science, anti-journalism, anti-healthcare/environment, anti-American-diversity agenda of the Republican Party. Their toxic separatism is dangerous, and starving the government on every level including public health is plain stupid.
The truth, with a capital T, is we need each other. The rugged, gun-toting individualism and poison-the-planet philosophy of the GOP is a sickening lie. This pandemic, and the go-it-alone way the president ineptly handled it early on, is proof. The concerted efforts of experts matter.
The serenity prayer reminds us, there are things we cannot change, and things we can change, and come November, I hope every voter has the wisdom to know the difference and elects a leader, not a TV celebrity. Elect someone who will intelligently serve us all rather than his own ego and the pocketbooks of the ultra-wealthy.
Be calm, be safe, and love your neighbor.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
