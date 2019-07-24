Liz Lovelett was appointed earlier this year to fill out the term of Kevin Ranker in the state Senate. Now she is running in a special election to continue.
Sen. Lovelett has been serving very ably. In six months, she sponsored six bills, including bills for orca recovery and preserving Blanchard Mountain. She earned the esteem of her colleagues in the Senate.
Elected three times in the 40th District, she is the only candidate to have been elected to office. She was first elected to the Anacortes City Council in 2013, and served five years, where she wrote the Affordable Housing Strategic Plan.
Liz is committed to environmental stewardship, sustainable community growth, economic vitality, universal healthcare and solutions that put people first. She has championed affordable housing, water management, school construction, oil train safety, and improving people’s lives. She wants to foster relationships between state government and communities, helping make Washington a sustainable place.
Please vote to send our Sen. Liz Lovelett back to Olympia. Thank you.
Corinne Salcedo
Anacortes
