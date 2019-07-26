Why I’m voting for Liz Lovelett, 40th District state Senate: When Liz attended her first legislative session earlier this year, I believe that it was her municipal city government experience that prepared her to hit the ground running.
This experience sets her apart from other candidates and is a vital asset in her ability to fully represent constituents. As a current council member who served alongside Liz during her five-plus years on the Anacortes City Council, I can attest that she always did her homework, was very active in addressing topics and worked hard to represent important issues such as affordable housing, environmental protections, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements and social services.
Although we were not always aligned on issues, I came to appreciate Liz’s approach to staying true to her values and her ability to articulate her thoughts and beliefs during important discussions.
Last February, after Liz was appointed to the Senate, she had compressed time to develop an agenda and pass legislation that was beneficial to her local constituents. She stayed consistent on the same values she represented on the council and worked hard on bills that benefited environmental protection, funding for public safety, vital infrastructure improvements and community enrichment.
As a freshman senator who joined the session midstream, Liz made a lasting impression that surpassed more than many of us could have predicted.
Let’s continue to give Liz opportunities to represent the 40th District by voting yes for Liz Lovelett, state Senate.
Brad Adams
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.