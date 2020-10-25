It’s rare in the USA these days to have a range of good leaders from which to choose, so we should thank our lucky stars that we have leaders of the integrity of Mark Lundsten, Peter Browning and Mary Hudson seeking to join our county commission. I know them all as good listeners, and strategic, forward-thinking, heart-centered servants of our community.
I am particularly excited by the vision and pragmatic approach of Mark Lundsten and Peter Browning. We have a lot to do to prepare our county strategically for the future, and these two men will work well with the cities, embrace the future challenges of resilient economic recovery, energy transitions, climate change, resource scarcity, densification and access to opportunity for all in Skagit County. Please give them your votes.
Phoebe Barnard
Mount Vernon
