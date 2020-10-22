Mark Lundsten is committed to serving us all.
He vows to be transparent, honest and true. Committed to regional water security, affordable housing and working together to find a path to recovery from COVID-19's impact on our community.
We are lucky to have him, a commissioner willing to take on the hard tasks, at a most critical time. I trust Mark and know that he will listen, ask questions and help us work together to achieve the best outcome.
Sounds too good to be true, yet if you look at what he's accomplished, you will find that he's already helped to find solutions to tough problems. He is a collaborator, an innovator and hard worker.
Laurie Sherman
Anacortes
