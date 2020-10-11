I support Mark Lundsten for county commissioner, District 1.
We are being roiled by COVID-19. Consistent, accurate, transparent guidance at the federal level would have made all the difference. Fact-based leadership could have meant fewer U.S. deaths. Science-based policies could have returned us to school and work more safely and efficiently.
As we approach the election, it is easy to become riveted to the national stage. However communicative, proactive leaders are also crucial at the county level to address the many issues that face us — from COVID to housing to climate change.
Mark is a former commercial fisherman and president of the Deep Sea Fishermen’s Union, with experience in resource management. He is a skilled communicator, dedicated to government transparency and experienced in guiding differing factions to common ground. He has consistently given an ear to citizens silenced by the shouting of those with more economic power or political sway. He understands how climate change will affect lives and jobs in Skagit County and will proactively address this crisis. Mark will prioritize all aspects of COVID-19 recovery, with an approach rooted in science.
I am excited to vote for him.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
