I now understand the importance of the county commissioner position in Skagit County having lived here since 1995 and once before in the 1970s.
I am very happy to be able to vote for and support Mark Lundsten for county commissioner District 1.
His experience and ethics are what we need to move forward in a positive, inclusive and thoughtful way. The issues in our valley are increasingly complicated. We need visionary, creative solutions.
I hope you will join me in voting for Mark Lundsten for county commissioner District 1.
Sheila Klein
Bow
