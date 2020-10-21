Voter misinformation is the best description for the letter that appeared on Oct. 14 regarding the Skagit County Planning Commission meeting of Sept. 22. The Planning Commission censured Mark Lundsten only because he was doing his job and doing it well. Apparently they would rather not have their decisions made public or questioned.
It is anyone’s right to express a dissenting opinion, and it is a tradition in many deliberative bodies, including many Washington counties and the U.S. Supreme Court, where majority and minority opinions are always delivered. Mark submitted a dissent through the means required by the Open Public Meetings Act, thus immediately making that document public information. Further, another version of Mark’s dissent was distributed directly to the Planning Commission and to the public in a staff report over four months prior to the Sept. 22 meeting.
The Planning Commission objected to his effort to bring accountability and transparency to their decision-making process. His opinion dispassionately addresses the issues without any personal criticism. Yet he was personally attacked by the Planning Commission. The video and transcript of the meeting on the county website make that clear.
We need Mark Lundsten on the Board of County Commissioners precisely because he will bring open and civil standards of communication to our county government and to the public.
Andrea Doll
Anacortes
