Mark Lundsten spent 24 years fishing halibut in Alaskan waters. Early on, he witnessed the number of boats in that fishery increase to unmanageable levels. He realized that without a plan, the fishery would suffer disastrously diminishing returns for everyone, a classic story of the tragedy of the commons.
So Lundsten worked with other fishermen and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council during many offseasons to design and approve an individual fisherman’s quota plan for halibut. It was contentious every step of the way, but they succeeded. That plan is working well, 25 years later.
Well drilling remains unrestricted on Guemes Island, which is designated a Critical Area in Skagit County Code due to its failing aquifers. Islanders have repeatedly proposed pre-inspection of new well sites by a hydrologist to ensure that they will not adversely impact nearby wells prone to seawater intrusion.
When Lundsten arrived on the County Planning Commission, he immediately recognized another tragedy of the commons and voted for the islanders’ plan, which was again denied by the Planning Commission.
Stephen Orsini
Anacortes
