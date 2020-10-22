Mark Lundsten is a thoughtful man of action. He will do more than listen. He will try to move the Skagit County commissioners toward meaningful action to solve the big issues facing us, like affordable housing, homelessness, COVID-19 recovery, a sustainable water supply and conservation of our natural resources and scenic beauty.
Mark has a record of action. He negotiated complicated, controversial and successful agreements on fishing rights in Alaska, and has been an effective member of the county Planning Commission. He will bring a fresh perspective to county government and will help Skagit County meet the challenges of the future. We do not need more of the same.
I urge you to vote for Mark Lundsten for county commissioner, District 1.
Walter Guterbock
Anacortes
