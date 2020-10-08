Mark Lundsten has experience, motivation and skills to serve Skagit as county commissioner.
Mark knows firsthand the needs and struggles of working people. He was a commercial fisherman for 30 years starting out as a crew member. Mark is motivated to serve regular people. From crew member, he worked his way up to become president of the Deep Sea Fishermen’s Union, working to make sure crew members were safe and treated fairly.
Mark became the owner and captain of a 70-foot halibut schooner. He knows what it takes to make a family business survive. His leadership skills enabled him to forge an agreement between groups with many competing interests to establish the Individual Fishermen’s Quota program in Alaska, a resource management system that is still working today. These are skills Mark will use for the people of Skagit to address serious challenges like recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, our affordable housing crisis and rising homelessness.
Mark is a leader who listens well, but even better, he knows how to take action to find solutions that work for the diverse needs of the people of Skagit. The votes in our family are going to Mark Lundsten for county commissioner.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
