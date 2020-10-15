Many local and state Republican candidates tout their firm belief that even decisions affecting others should be left to “personal responsibility.”
They would have us believe it is up to each of us to deal with the problems of society on our own, whether it be coronavirus, climate change or unemployment. Wear a mask only if you feel like it.
If these officials don’t think it’s their job to make policy on such issues, why should we pay them a salary to do nothing in Skagit County or Olympia? We need leaders who work to solve our economic and medical health crises. We should not elect people just to fill a seat and collect a paycheck.
We need leaders like Mark Lundsten who see the big issues facing every Skagitonian, rural and city resident alike. Our urban areas provide the much-needed housing for the people who support Skagit’s farms. We’ve heard enough of the false claim that city residents threaten rural lifestyles. It is the existence of the cities as places for people to live that preserves the farmland.
Elect leaders who see the whole picture of Skagit County, urban and rural. Elect Mark Lundsten for county commissioner.
Brenda Cunningham
Mount Vernon
