As an attorney who has worked for a variety of other governmental bodies, I am surprised by some of the eccentricities of Skagit County government, but there is one thing that is alarming: the widespread belief that the county punishes opposition or dissent. I have heard this fear expressed by former county employees, elected officials and members of the public alike. The corollary, that some residents are “more equal” than others, is taken as a given.
It’s time to change that. County government must serve everyone. To achieve the public’s interests, Mark Lundsten is willing to speak out when necessary; and he is committed to finding common ground by acting on principles of openness and collaboration.
We have very real problems facing our community — soaring housing prices, the opioid crisis, threats to farming viability, COVID-19. Vote for thoughtful, inclusive action. Vote for Mark Lundsten, county commissioner, position 1.
Margery Hite
Bow
