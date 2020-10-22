Mark Lundsten has shown himself to be a role model for implementing positive management of difficult issues.
As a halibut fisherman, he did not accept incidental kill of sea birds feeding on the baited hooks as they were deployed. He developed a simple method to protect the birds as he set the gear, which is now widely adopted in the industry.
Mark also worked to achieve the current individual fish quota management system for halibut, which has completely changed that fishery. Today we have a sustainable and safe year-round system, with high quality product reaching markets, instead of the former dangerous system with limited opening windows for all, gluts of product and too many Coast Guard rescues. None of that change came easily, with strong vested interests protecting the status quo in the day. Mark proactively guided that change.
Mark is kind, persistent, tenacious and seeks to improve the sustainability of our high quality of life here in Skagit County. He not only listens, but also makes intelligent determinations and does the right thing. Mark will implement sustainable best practices to maintain and improve our quality of life, for us and our children. Mark does a lot more than listen.
William Buchman
Anacortes
