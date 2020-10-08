The Skagit County Board of Commissioners badly needs some fresh perspectives.
Mark Lundsten, a newcomer to political office with years of experience bringing people together, finding common ground and solving difficult problems, is the right person to bring that change.
“Transparency” is not the word that comes to mind when we think of the current leadership in Skagit County government. Lundsten puts a high value on transparency, openness to the citizenry and good deliberative practices in the conduct of government.
That’s the fresh perspective he’ll bring. He will focus on Skagit’s unsolved problems of homelessness and too little affordable housing, on the tangle of water issues and on recovering our community and economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark listens, but he’s also decisive and takes action. And when public health officers say what’s necessary to ensure our health, he takes it seriously and sets a good example. The county commissioners comprise the majority of the Board of Health and should do no less, no excuses. Mark Lundsten will be the kind of county commissioner we need.
Tim Manns
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.