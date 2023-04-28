I have difficulty understanding the fascination with the pro-life movement, which in many cases isn’t looking to save lives (quite the opposite) when a fetus, dead or alive, is more important to save than the woman or girl who can’t give birth without risking her own life.

What do they really mean by “the sanctity of life,” something that has become a bat with which right-wing radicals have successfully taken political control and at the same time hit America’s women in the head with?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.