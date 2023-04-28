I have difficulty understanding the fascination with the pro-life movement, which in many cases isn’t looking to save lives (quite the opposite) when a fetus, dead or alive, is more important to save than the woman or girl who can’t give birth without risking her own life.
What do they really mean by “the sanctity of life,” something that has become a bat with which right-wing radicals have successfully taken political control and at the same time hit America’s women in the head with?
Why threaten with cruel punishments from a callous inquisition court? Isn’t it punishment enough for a young girl to be abused by her father?
Unfortunately, there’s a medieval logic here, which more resembles fascism than the “sanctity of life,” namely, misogyny. Controlling women’s ability to bear children is — real power. The question then is: who should be allowed the right to this power, the woman in question, or Clarence Thomas?
The madness must be stopped. And if anything is to be stopped, it shouldn’t be the right to “safe, legal and rare” abortions, but those fanatical right-wing radicals who threaten the foundation of society, with, what I claim: religious 9/11 crusades.
Perhaps, this is why so many conservative women are now abandoning the GOP. For the same reasons, the party abandoned them.
