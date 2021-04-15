Within 25 years, the demographic changes now taking place in our nation will completely alter the political landscape. By 2045, Whites will be a clear minority. Today fewer than half of U.S. children under 15 are white. (Brookings)
The effect of these changes will be profound. We are already experiencing advance shocks of these massive alterations.
Georgia is a Deep South state with a long history of racism, antisemitism, and voter suppression. Yet in the 2020 election, Donald Trump, the self-anointed standard-bearer for white America, lost the state. In Senate elections, Republicans lost both seats. Georgia voters selected an African-American pastor and a practicing Jew to represent them in Washington. Ten years ago, I would have said that this was impossible.
The next 25 years of rapid demographic alteration will be difficult. People do not give up inherited power and privilege easily. The recent voting laws passed by the Georgia Legislature represent the last gasp of a corrupt system anchored in white supremacy. Within a short span of years, these laws and others like them will be repealed.
By 2045, the old order will be largely broken and replaced by political systems far more just and more equitable. This is not about socialism vs. capitalism. Capitalism is the most successful economic system ever developed, but the face of American capitalism will become progressively more human. In many respects, the U.S. is already a socialist state. Who would willingly give up Social Security or Medicare?
I believe that the U.S. stands on the threshold of what Abraham Lincoln called a “new birth of freedom.” Old ideas and old power structures will be swept away, and we will truly be closer to the high ideals set down 240 years ago in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
James Winchester
La Conner
