...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
During my four years as executive director of the Scleroderma Foundation Northwest Chapter, I watched time and again as patients struggled to get the care they needed because coverage was out of reach. Scleroderma is a rare autoimmune disease for a small group of people, but their struggle to access help and affordable care is something experienced by millions of Americans.
Thousands of Washingtonians continue to face difficulties in affording necessary care. Fortunately, Congress took a significant step forward to help by expanding Affordable Care Act health coverage subsidies to more Americans through the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed last year.
More than 239,000 Washingtonians enrolled in marketplace plans in 2022 after the subsidies were expanded. For the first time, many families who previously could not afford coverage now have the ability to purchase quality care that meets their needs.
With these subsidies set to expire at the end of this year, Sen. Murray and her colleagues must prioritize making them permanent. Not doing so would be a move in the wrong direction as we work to ensure that every American — regardless of their health status — has the opportunity to access quality, affordable care.
