I want to make a case for why vaccines are good. Please don’t stop reading.
Vaccines are truly the organic path toward disease control. They work by giving the immune system a clue as to what to look for in invading pathogens. Sometimes this is done with dead viruses, sometimes with altered viruses, and now with snips of mRNA.
The body reads these clues and begins building the antibodies and T-cells to fight the invader. Our bodies do the hard work after being given the clue.
Contrast this to having your body jacked full of dexamethasone or Regeneron or any number of chemicals that can cause collateral harm. Worse yet, taking snake oil cures like hydroxychloroquine or drugs that do nothing but can upset your bodily processes. Contrast it to a ventilator.
It truly is not a political issue. Getting a vaccination means being on the right side of history, reason and science.
Doug Mills
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.