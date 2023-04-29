The connections have been there for a long time. The news this last week made them obvious.
Ranging from the national debt limit standoff to the shootings of people who mistakenly knocked on the wrong door, drove into the wrong driveway or attempted to enter the wrong car, the common thread is clear: Don’t disagree with me, don’t frighten me, or don’t make me mad. Do what I want, or you’ll be sorry.
The debt standoff has been accurately described as hostage-taking. If the administration will not agree to deep cuts to education, health care and food assistance for poor children, Republicans threaten to send the economy into a tailspin. That they themselves had a large hand in creating the debt they now won’t honor doesn’t matter. Just like those who shot innocent people on porches and driveways, they’re using the power they possess to protect themselves from what they fear.
Guns can make the weak feel strong.
Similarly, threatening default is now emboldening the Republican minority. Republicans do hold the House, if only by a thread. They have an unpopular and ethically challenged Supreme Court. They have state legislatures setting higher thresholds for initiative approval, requiring 60%, sometimes more, rather than 50-plus for passage (pewtrusts.org). But since coddling the rich, outlawing abortion, discouraging voters and ignoring the proliferation of gun violence are all unpopular, democracy no longer works for them.
Frightened by a majority that supports abortion and voting rights, that senses that the economic game is stacked against them, that rejects gender discrimination, Republicans have decided attacking democracy and pointing a metaphorical gun at the nation’s economic head are great equalizers.
Were last week’s victims of gun violence at the wrong door, in the wrong driveway — or in a country that’s going wrong?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.