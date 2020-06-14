The closure of Cascade Mall and the rise of e-commerce makes me wonder if Skagit County has reached Peak Pavement, a surplus of retail parking.
While the mall owners will no doubt seek retail replacements, is this an opportunity to reinvent our plains of asphalt? Could the public acquire ownership of parts of these vastly underused lots for more imaginative uses?
Can the underlying soil be restored for farming? (Interesting WSU experiment.) Farmers markets? How about greenbelts and wildlife corridors? Or outdoor recreational use such as mountain bike courses, skate parks and tennis courts?
How about solar panel farms with electric vehicle charging?
Or, how about using the mall to consolidate the county’s frequently underused places of worship into a Religious Mall of churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques cheek-by-jowl, with worshipers mingling between the old storefronts and sharing beliefs?
Trying to refill all these parking spaces with shoppers is likely to be an exercise in futility. What can we imagine instead? Let’s be creative.
Bill Dietrich
Anacortes
