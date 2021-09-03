Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This is in response to the news story regarding Local 1983 IAFF and its stand on vaccinations.
Aren’t fire departments still first responders on medical aid calls? Scenario: You are dispatched to an elderly person with breathing difficulties. You have no way of knowing what condition has caused this difficulty.
I, personally, would want my entire crew vaccinated against COVID. We would not want to bring the pandemic to the rest of the fire station or to our families.
Although no one wants to be mandated to have vaccines, the alternative could be worse. Contrary to conspiracy theories, misinformation and outright lies, we should be educated enough to “go with the science.”
From personal experience with the military and 28 years in the fire service, there have been times that we were “mandated” to have drug tests and vaccinations as a condition of employment. During the advent of the AIDs virus, we were responding fully gloved with masks into unknown territory. This delta variant is identified and precautions can be taken.
As far as front-line responders leaving the fire service because of the mandates, there are thousands of qualified persons ready to go to work knowing that being a firefighter is one of the best and most fulfilling occupations anywhere.
