Mask opponents hurting us all
My good buddy and friend to the world died of COVID-19 over last weekend. It is a cruel and unfair disease. His death, in part, was due to governmental incompetence.
A recent report by the Journal of the American Medical Association statistically compared the USA with 18 other comparable countries. The U.S. has twice the rate of deaths per 100,000 people.
Which translates, had our government response been at least average, we would be at 250,000 deaths rather than a half million. That’s a savings of 250,000 personal and family tragedies, and my lost friend, who was an ardent mask wearer, could have been one of them.
This begs the question, had our former president worn a mask and embraced the science, would my friend be dead? What if Trump had put on a mask, and a full-court press mobilizing our country’s vast resources from the beginning, as our current president is doing, would our economy be back on track and would our schools be back to in-school learning?
I am angry with those who don’t wear a mask. I am angry at Trump fans still locked into anti-mask denial. I am angry at churches that have become anti-mask wearers and anti-COVID vaccine preachers.
My interpretation of the 11th Commandment, “love my neighbor,” means I will wear a mask and follow the science. I will protect others. I think nonmask wearing is rebellion, not love.
Be mindful that one bad choice, and you could suffer an irreplaceable loss. Your life will be changed forever.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.