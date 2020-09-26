As we pass the 200,000 mark of COVID-related deaths, I am amazed at how the simple act of wearing a mask has become so politicized.
I don’t need a lot of scientific analysis to understand that covering my mouth and nose keeps my spewings from spreading and helps me to avoid breathing somebody else’s. Until something better is figured out, this simple act adds a layer of protection.
Recent letter writers have expressed dismay at the governor’s autocratic audacity to impose this requirement. It reminds me of the outcries years ago over seat belts and helmet laws. Yes, it is your choice, but when you end up in the hospital needing extreme care levels, you are putting a burden on those resources.
If you believe in personal responsibility then maybe your health insurance company (if you are lucky enough to have one) should treat your claims differently if you have opted to not wear a mask?
Come on folks, we are in this together, get a mask with a big smile on it and let’s get through this.
Hal Verrell
Mount Vernon
