Those who accuse the governor of trampling freedoms and who think masks are a sign of liberalism misunderstand some key points.
While liberals may wear masks because of their worldview (helping others and working together), people of all political callings should and do wear masks. While the per-case death rate from COVID-19 is not particularly high, the deaths from it are, due to the extreme nature of its contagiousness. More people get it; more people die. COVID-19 was the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. in April, and number one for the middle two weeks. See the New York Intelligencer for a great graphic.
A cough or sneeze can travel 19-26 feet and be suspended in air for a long period of time unimpeded and more with wind (MIT Study). Wearing a mask can cut that down to a foot and a half, trapping many of the viruses in the fabric and generally not spewing them all over the area. This saves lives. A mask is a gesture of respect to your fellow citizens and a practical way of slowing the spread of the virus.
I see about 50% of Skagit citizens not bothering to wear masks. I try to give them a wide berth.
Don’t confuse freedom and liberty, which carry responsibilities, with profound self-indulgence and right-wing dogma, which do not.
Douglas Mills
Burlington
