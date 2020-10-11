What is the panic over COVID-19?
Yes, I respect and understand this new coronavirus very much. It is deadly and can also do so much harm to our organs: heart, lungs, kidneys, etc.
However, if you were listening in the very beginning of reports and facts on COVID-19 from the doctors with the CDC, etc., you will remember that it was said “eventually everyone will get it.”
Prior to that, President Trump even suggested that it might be OK to just let it “run its course.” Now, I must say, my father would have been someone to say that exact statement. In that case, our economy would not have been shut down. It will be very hard to convince me that if that had been the case, there would be more people to die from it as there is today. (May they rest in peace.) Vulnerable people we know we might lose to the flu each year.
Wear a mask, wash hands frequently and keep distance between us and others that might be sick, are valuable tools no matter what. I know that a vast majority of us look at germs in a whole new way and children are finally being taught how important cleanliness is, and how to avoid spreading disease. Some great lessons for our next generations.
This is a new virus. We are only learning about it as we go on. Perhaps we as a people and a country would indeed be better off today if we had just let it “run its course” since we were told that “eventually everyone will get it.”
Patricia Hanstad-Pleas
Mount Vernon
